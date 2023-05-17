I did not get mine till I asked for it. My friend got his without asking for it. I am talking about your Medicare Parts A & B card. For some people it just shows up and that could be bad if you do not need it. For others, it does not just show up and that could be bad if they do need it.
Go figure Medicare. Here is how it works. If you are already getting benefits from Social Security or the Railroad Retirement Board, you will automatically get Part A Hospital and Part B Medical starting the first day of the month you turn 65. (If your birthday is on the first day of the month, Parts A and Part B start the first day of the prior month.) The card usually shows up three months before it is effective.
If you are under 65 and have a disability, you will automatically get Part A and Part B after you get disability benefits from Social Security or certain disability benefits from the Railroad for 24 months. If you are close to 65, but not getting Social Security or Railroad benefits, you will need to sign up for Medicare. If you have end-stage renal disease and you want Medicare, you will need to sign up for it.
You can also contact Social Security three months before you turn 65 to set up an appointment. You can go to medicare.gov to apply and it will take you to the Social Security website ssa.gov.
Medicare and Social Security are separate but connected. As I like to say, Social Security has the purse strings.
Why are cards given out this way, and what does this mean to you? I have tried researching this to no avail, but the consensus is Social Security may think if I am taking Social Security benefits before 65, you are possibly not working and do not have employer health insurance. Conversely, if I am not taking Social Security you may be working and have employer coverage.
All kinds of different scenarios can cause problems. An obvious one is when someone is taking Social Security benefits but has employer coverage through a spouse and they may not need Medicare, possibly till that job and the coverage ends. In this case they may want to delay Part B or they will have the $164.90 (average monthly Part B premium) deducted from their Social Security check unnecessarily. They could, at this time, look at the cost of the employer coverage and whether that coverage requires you to have Medicare A & B.
The other common scenario is if you are not taking Social Security and you do not have health insurance and you do not sign up for Medicare when you are eligible, your coverage could be delayed as much as a year and there could be a permanent late enrollment penalties.
You usually don’t pay a monthly premium for Part A coverage if you or your spouse paid Medicare taxes while working for a certain amount of time. The standard Part B premium amount in 2023 is $164.90. It actually went down from $170.10 in 2022. Most people pay the standard Part B premium amount every month. Some people with higher incomes may pay more. To determine if you’ll pay the income related adjustment amount, Medicare uses the modified adjusted gross income reported on your IRS tax return from two years ago.
Visit Medicare.gov to learn more about those determinations. If you do not sign up for Part B or Part D Medicare prescription drug coverage when you’re first eligible, you may have to pay a late enrollment penalty for as long as you have Parts B and D. This will not happen if you have other coverage as good as Medicare, called Creditable Coverage.
Once you have Medicare you probably will want to look at other coverage for the costs not covered by just Parts A & B alone.
This is where a local licensed agent will be a valuable asset to you at no cost to explore all your rights and options in Medicare for additional coverage like Medicare supplements with Part D and or Medicare Advantage Part C health and drug plans.
Ed Hollum is a local agent specializing in Medicare planning.
