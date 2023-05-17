I did not get mine till I asked for it. My friend got his without asking for it. I am talking about your Medicare Parts A & B card. For some people it just shows up and that could be bad if you do not need it. For others, it does not just show up and that could be bad if they do need it. 

Go figure Medicare. Here is how it works. If you are already getting benefits from Social Security or the Railroad Retirement Board, you will automatically get Part A Hospital and Part B Medical starting the first day of the month you turn 65. (If your birthday is on the first day of the month, Parts A and Part B start the first day of the prior month.) The card usually shows up three months before it is effective.

