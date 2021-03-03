LEWISTON, Maine – Central Maine Healthcare, the state of Maine, the city of Auburn and the city of Lewiston are launching a regional high-volume COVID-19 vaccination site at the Auburn Mall on March 17.
Central Maine Healthcare is an integrated health-care system in central, western and mid-coast Maine and includes Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital.
“We are thrilled that this critical resource will get more vaccine into the arms of Maine people quickly and efficiently,” said Jeffrey L. Brickman, FACHE, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare.
Vaccination at the Central Maine Healthcare-run site at the Auburn Mall will be available by appointment only. To check availability, book an appointment or find out more about high-volume vaccination site, go to cmhc.org or call the Central Maine Healthcare COVID vaccine call center at (207) 520-2917.
Vaccinations will take place at the Center Court of the Auburn Mall. The entrance will be through the south entrance leading directly to Center Court.
With the opening of Auburn Mall site, Central Maine Healthcare will pivot resources from the clinics at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston to the high-volume site. Community vaccination clinics will continue at Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital.
The high-volume vaccination site is the first to open in Androscoggin County. Vaccination will be available to Maine residents in accordance with the State of Maine’s age-based eligibility approach.
“The entire Auburn team stands ready to help protect our community in any way we can,” said Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque. “Androscoggin County’s vaccination rate is lagging behind the rest of the state, so we are extremely pleased to be working with these exceptional community partners to make this site a reality.”
After a ramp-up period, the site will have a goal of vaccinating 1,000 people a day and, if vaccine supplies are sufficient, operating three to five days a week for six months.
Central Maine Healthcare’s vaccination clinics have administered nearly 16,000 doses to more than 10,000 people.
In addition to operating the high-volume site at the Auburn Mall, community partners are coordinating to ensure that vaccination efforts reach all members of the community. Central Maine Healthcare, municipal and state leaders are working with Androscoggin County Emergency Management Agency, St. Mary’s Health System and Tri-County EMS.
Volunteers, both clinical and non-clinical, and donations, both financial and in-kind, can support COVID-19 efforts such as the high-throughput clinic. Go to cmhc.org/how-to-help for more information.
