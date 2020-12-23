LEWISTON, Maine — Mendy Goonan is joining Central Maine Healthcare as its chief patient experience officer.
Central Maine Healthcare is an integrated health-care delivery system serving 400,000 people living in central, western, and mid-coast Maine, and includes Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital, as well as primary and specialty care practices.
As chief patient experience officer, Goonan will be responsible for the design and implementation of a comprehensive strategy to drive and foster the consistent delivery of positive patient and family experiences throughout the system.
“We’re delighted that Mendy is joining our team. She has a track record of connecting caregivers, patients, technology and process to build trusting and empathic interactions,” said Central Maine Medical Center President Steven G. Littleson, DBA, FACHE. “This patient-first approach is key to engaging patients and their families and is central to our commitment to providing exceptional, compassionate care.”
Goonan was previously the director of patient experience at Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Ky., where she implemented organization-wide patient experience programs and partnered with human resources colleagues on care of the caregiver to better enable them to care for patients.
Norton Healthcare was awarded the 2017 Press Ganey Healthcare Patient Experience Success Story for Goonan’s work on partnering with the medical group on an external transparency rollout of performance that resulted in improved patient experience measures.
Goonan earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana State University and her MBA in health-care management from Western Governors University.
“I’m excited about joining the CMH team as its chief patient experience officer with the opportunity to collaborate with team members across the organization to develop and implement innovative and creative programs that will provide an exceptional experience for both patients and caregivers,” Goonan said.
She began her new role Nov. 30.
For more information, go to cmmc.org.
