LEWISTON, Maine — Dr. Michael Berlowitz has joined Central Maine Healthcare as chief of the Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute, and medical director of the cardiovascular service line for the health system.
Central Maine Healthcare is an integrated health-care delivery system which also includes Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital, as well as primary and specialty care practices, a regional trauma program, LifeFlight of Maine's southern Maine base, and the Central Maine Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Berlowitz was previously chief of clinical operations of the Cardiovascular Division of the University of South Florida and an associate professor of medicine. He was also medical director of coronary services at Tampa General Hospital, which is nationally ranked in cardiology by U.S. News and World Report and is the primary teaching affiliate of the University of South Florida College of Medicine.
In his new role, Berlowitz will lead a team of cardiologists, cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons and other skilled professionals in redesigning patient care and elevating the reputation of Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston and other locations in central and western Maine.
He plans to reorganize and integrate operations, positioning CMHVI in becoming patient-centric and world class.
“Treating patients is an endeavor of humility. There is no greater purpose or responsibility,” Berlowitz said. “I firmly believe that my success depends on supporting the success of the people around me. I believe patient experience must be perfect – on all levels and at all points of contact. We must believe in ourselves and have trust in the system.”
A graduate of Cornell University, Berlowitz earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School and his MBA from the Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business. He trained at Emory University in Atlanta, and completed fellowships at Montefiore Medical Center, the academic medical center and university hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Rhode Island Hospital, the principal teaching hospital of The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.
He is board certified in cardiology and interventional cardiology and has won multiple national Press Ganey patient satisfaction awards.
Jason Krupp, MD, FACP, president of Central Maine Medical Group, said, “The depth and breadth of experience that Dr. Berlowitz has gained over more than 25 years will be an incredible asset to our patients and to the growth of the Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute. In addition to his business acumen, he is an inspirational leader and a committed physician.”
Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute is located at Central Maine Medical Center at 60 High St., Lewiston, Maine. Learn more at cmhc.org/heart-and-vascular.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.