LEWISTON, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare last week updated its visiting policy to protect the health and safety of patients, staff and the greater community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new policy went into effect Friday, Nov. 20, at Central Maine Healthcare hospitals, practices and clinics, including Bridgton Hospital.
Central Maine Healthcare wants its patients to have support from loved ones during their care. To reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, Central Maine Healthcare is limiting foot traffic and the number of people entering its facilities. The new policy balances those needs.
Key elements of the policy are:
Visiting hours:
Bridgton Hospital: Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon.
Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston: Daily: 3-6 p.m.
Rumford Hospital: Daily: 3-6 p.m.
Outpatients: One companion will be allowed to escort the patient only if the companion is needed to assist or actively participate in the visit.
Inpatients: One visitor allowed per day. If the visitor leaves the facility, they may not reenter that same day. We encourage the patient’s family and friends to coordinate in advance who will be the visitor for a given day to avoid any confusion.
COVID-19 patients: No visitors unless critically ill, in end-of-life care or facing other extraordinary circumstances. In those situations, the patient may have one visitor.
Non-COIVD-19 patients who are critically ill, in end-of-life care: These patients facing extraordinary circumstances may have two visitors at a given time.
Birthing mothers: One birth partner is allowed in the labor and delivery area and must remain on the unit until discharge.
Discharges: Medical staff will consider exceptions on a case-by-case basis for patients who require additional assistance.
Cafeterias are closed to visitors. Visitors may want to consider bringing lunch or snacks that do not need to be refrigerated or heated up.
For more information on the visiting policy, go to cmhc.org/about-us/cmh-alert/cmh-visitor-restrictions.
Additional COVID-19 information is available at cmhc.org/about-us/cmh-alert.
Central Maine Healthcare (CMH) is an integrated health-care delivery system serving 400,000 people living in central, western, and mid-coast Maine. Its hospital facilities include Central Maine Medical Center, a Level II trauma center in Lewiston; Bridgton Hospital; and Rumford Hospital. CMH also supports Central Maine Medical Group, a primary and specialty care practice organization. Other system services include the Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute, a regional trauma program, LifeFlight of Maine's southern Maine base, the Central Maine Comprehensive Cancer Center, and other high-quality clinical services. Learn more at www.cmhc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.