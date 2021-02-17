Relatively unknown to the average person, microgreens are gaining popularity. Their health benefits will surprise you, they taste great, and their stylish looks make an otherwise dull plate look fantastic. Supported by scientific studies, microgreens are packed with nutrients that have been shown to fight cancer, cardiovascular disease, help with excreting carcinogens, and even help with anti-aging. What more can you ask for?
So just what are microgreens? Microgreens are very young cruciferous vegetables which have reached the cotyledon leaf stage, which is the first leaf to appear from a germinating seed. Microgreens differ from sprouts which are younger (3-5 days old) and are grown in water. Sprouts are healthy too, but do not reach full leaf development. They are, more correctly, shoots, such as pea shoots or sunflower shoots. Microgreens are grown in soil or within a medium, and can be anywhere between seven days and three weeks old depending on the variety.
At this young age, the microgreens are packed with nutrients and vitamins. Broccoli alone has been shown to be 40 times more nutrient dense than as a full grown plant, and contains a heavy dose of sulforaphane, a powerful activator of the genetic NRF2 pathway. This is important because as it affects those genes, sulforaphane promotes antioxidant and anti-inflammatory genes and inactivates harmful compounds.
A well-known American biochemist, Dr. Rhonda Patrick cites that studies have shown men who ate three or more servings of cruciferous vegetables per week showed a 41 percent decreased risk of prostate cancer compared with men who ate less than one serving per week. Multiple studies have shown that women who ate cruciferous vegetables every day had between a 17 percent and as much as a 50 percent decrease in breast cancer risk than women consuming it only once a week.
For people who are looking to eat healthy foods, especially now with COVID-19, microgreens are just what the doctor ordered. The vitamins available in the various greens include vitamins A,C, K, E, D, B, lutein, zeaxanthin, beta-carotene and others.
Digestive health is boosted with active compounds that help the gut.
Results are contingent upon how the microgreens are prepared and consumed. The best way to get the healthiest benefits from microgreens is to eat them raw. Cooking them greatly reduces the impact of the amount of phytonutrients available, so the lesson is an easy one to learn, don’t cook them, eat a salad.
And how do they taste? They’re delicious. Plus, they look good too. High end restaurant chefs search for their favorite microgreens because of their color and texture. They certainly are not just a garnish anymore.
Use them wherever you’d use lettuce, in salads, on sandwiches, and in wraps. Try them in smoothies, or juice them for a concentrated boost of vitamins. Or, just eat them by themselves. They are so good!
Daikon radish microgreens are green with a peppery radish flavor, while Rambo radish is not as strong, but has a beautiful dark purple color. Pea shoots of several varieties have a sweet taste with a cute tendril growing out from the leaves. Sunflower microgreens are crunchy with big green leaves that are great for snacking, and wasabi microgreens are tiny greens with a super spicy punch that will have you squinting your eyes and grabbing the table for support.
However you look at it, microgreens are good for you and taste good too. Adding up the many health benefits, plus their great taste, and good looks makes microgreens a winner in any category. Not only that, but they are relatively cheap, too. A couple of ounces of microgreens will go a long way and typically cost less than $10 from local farms who grow them.
You can find them by searching online or at local health food stores, or at your local farmers’ market. Most microgreen farmers can supply customers with produce that was harvested fresh within 24 hours, and now some are even offering social distancing pick ups and home delivery farm-to-door transactions that keeps everyone safe ... and did I mention healthy?
Brian Hebert is a microgreen farmer at Double Rainbow Farm in Eaton.
