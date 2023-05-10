Dyer, Brad.jpg

Brad Dyer is CEO/Founder of Hometown Senior Solutions, an Agency that specializes in providing expertise to seniors primarily around Medicare Health Plan options and many other issues seniors wrestle with. He is a Licensed Insurance Broker in Maine, Texas and New Hampshire.

BERLIN — I am lucky to work with clients who have had the pleasure of doing what they love throughout their lives. Though that number is too low, it has given me perspective about what’s important. Whether you are able to work your dream job or find joy in a hobby or civic endeavor, both are incredibly impactful to our longevity and sense of meaning.

A passage from “Two Tramps in Mudtime,” by Rober Frost really struck home for me when I was a younger man.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.