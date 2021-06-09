FRYEBURG, Maine — Chalmers Insurance Group is sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, at 857 Main Street in Fryeburg on Tuesday, June 22, from 1-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment to give blood, call (800) RED CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.
