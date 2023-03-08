transgender-1170x620.jpg

People gathered in front of the State House in Concord, where bills related to transgender health-care were heard Tuesday. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

CONCORD — A bill that would prohibit gender transition procedures for minors in New Hampshire along with other related bills brought more than 250 people to the State House Tuesday with most saying that the bill is wrong and based on inaccurate information.

However, some said that the measure was needed to allow youths to grow out of feelings they may have that they want to have surgery to change their bodies.

