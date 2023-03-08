CONCORD — The president of New Hampshire's statewide chamber of commerce and leading nonpartisan business advocate called for permanent reauthorization of the state’s expanded Medicaid program in testimony before the Senate Health & Human Services Committee Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Business & Industry Association President and CEO Michael Skelton said permanent reauthorization, through Senate Bill 263, is a workforce and economic issue for New Hampshire, and among BIA’s top policy priorities.

