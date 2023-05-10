Kathleen in Florida.jpg

Kathleen Sheehan was the first hospice administrator for Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine. Sheehan's legacy is honored through an annual scholarship for a local college student in a health-related field of study. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Applications for the 2023 Kathleen Sheehan Memorial Scholarship are being accepted through May 30. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.