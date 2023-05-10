CONWAY — Applications for the 2023 Kathleen Sheehan Memorial Scholarship are being accepted through May 30.
This $1,000 scholarship award is given each year to a college student currently enrolled in an accredited health-related field of study program focusing on nursing, physical therapy or occupational therapy. The student must reside in Carroll County or Western Maine.
The scholarship is given in honor of Kathleen Sheehan, a long-time nurse for Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine. She was also the agency’s first hospice administrator and was influential in starting the program.
After Sheehan passed away from cancer in 2009, VNHCH staff wanted to honor her memory and all she did for the agency and the community. They came up with the idea of the scholarship. This idea was approved by the VNHCH board and has been in place since then.
Executive Director Sandy Ruka said, “Every year we encourage college students to apply for this award as a way to recognize Kathleen and all she did for our community. We have awarded the scholarship in the past to a variety of students enrolled in health-related fields; this includes older students who may be seeking a second career or a different field of work. All have been residents of the towns that we serve. We are proud to continue offering this award as it helps us remember Kathleen’s legacy.”
Candidates must submit an application form online by May 30, at vnhch.org/about/scholarship. Applications should include an essay and college transcript. Awards are based on scholastic ability, relevant work experience, demonstrated financial need and an essay on the student’s goals.
Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization licensed by the States of New Hampshire and Maine, a Medicare Certified Home Health Agency and a Medicare Certified Hospice. For more information, go to vnhch.org or call (603) 356-7006.
