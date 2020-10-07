CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health Services last week announced that an adult from Epsom tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus. The arboviral risk level for Epsom has been increased to high.
The arboviral risk level indicates the risk of transmission of these infections to people from mosquitoes. The risk level for surrounding town of Deerfield will increase to moderate. The risk level for the surrounding towns of Northwood, Pittsfield, Chichester, Pembroke and Allenstown will remain moderate.
The patient was hospitalized with a fever, abdominal and neck pain, and a headache, but has been discharged and is recovering at home. This is the fourth detection of JCV in the state this year. JCV is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent the disease and treatment consists of rest and monitoring for escalating symptoms.
“This is the fourth detection of Jamestown Canyon Virus infection in our state this year, and it serves as a good reminder that until we experience a mosquito-killing hard frost this fall, the risk for mosquito-transmitted viral infections continues,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, N.H. state epidemiologist. “JCV is one of three mosquito-transmitted infections that can be acquired in the state and all can cause severe neurologic illness. It remains important for residents and visitors to protect themselves and their families by preventing mosquito bites.”
JCV is a mosquito-borne pathogen that circulates widely in North America primarily between deer and mosquitoes but can also infect humans. In addition to JCV, Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus and West Nile Virus will continue to circulate until mosquitoes are no longer biting.
Residents of and visitors to New Hampshire should continue to protect themselves and their family members.
People can be infected and not develop any symptoms, or only develop very mild symptoms for all three mosquito-borne diseases. Early symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. More serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis can occur with these diseases. If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms, including fever and headache, contact your local medical provider.
Reports of JCV in humans have been increasing over the past several years as recognition and testing for this virus has increased. This is New Hampshire’s 12th case of JCV since the first report of the disease in the state in 2013. Many illnesses caused by JCV are mild, but moderate-to-severe central nervous system involvement requiring hospitalization have been reported, including fatal infections. In New Hampshire, human cases of JCV have been recorded as early as mid-May and as late as early November.
Anyone with questions about vector-borne illnesses can call the DPHS Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at (603) 271-4496 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. More information can also be found online at dhhs.nh.gov and cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.