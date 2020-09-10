CONWAY — The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust recently added two well-regarded community members to its board of directors: Lindsay Kafka and Meghan Moody.
Kafka has a deep affinity for the lands of the greater Mount Washington Valley, having been first introduced to this landscape as a child.
For most of her life, her professional career has been centered to the south, around the greater Boston area. There, she first worked as a founding partner for the Concord Law Group, then took positions with both Boston College and Harvard University in their philanthropy departments, focusing her work on planned giving.
She also has worked on fundraising campaigns and non-profit governance as an independent consultant.
Most recently, Kafka is back in school to pursue another passion of hers: nursing. She and her husband, Steve, will become residents of South Conway this fall once she completes her degree.
Meghan Moody is a proud native of the Mount Washington Valley. She attended Elmira College, where she took courses in marketing, management and art. She is now using those skills as the marketing coordinator at HEB Engineers in North Conway.
Moody is a multi-tasker, social media maven, artist and a wicked good hockey player. I
n addition to her keen sense of design, she has valuable experience working for several of our local fine-dining restaurants, including Thompson House Eatery in Jackson and The Oxford House Inn in Fryeburg, Maine.
She knows how to plan an epic bash, work a crowd and make everyone comfortable.
Moody and her partner, Dave, live in North Conway with their two pups, Cady-dog and Roux. They all enjoy all things outdoors.
In addition to these two new board members, Rebecca McReynolds has assumed the role of treasurer from Jim Hastings.
McReynolds has worked as a freelance business writer for two decades. As a passionate volunteer, she looks to apply her financial and organizational development skills to nonprofits that share her commitment to community and the environment. Rebecca has been on the USVLT board since 2018.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its motto is “Preserving Land for Community Benefit.”
USVLT has completed 72 conservation projects since 2001, totaling over 12,000 acres throughout the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton and Madison in New Hampshire, and Brownfield, Denmark, and Fryeburg in Maine. Learn more about the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust by calling (603) 662-0008 or going to usvlt.org
