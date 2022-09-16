TAMWORTH — The new Public House on Page Hill in Tamworth will be hosting local musician, author and artist Dave Kobrenski, along with Zimbabwean winemaker Tinashe Nyamudoka, for a special evening of tastes, sights and sounds from the African continent on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The “Taste of Africa” event, which benefits KenyaRelief, a nonprofit organization in southwestern Kenya, will be unique in that it combines dinner with a wine tasting, an art show, a concert, and even a book signing.
To begin the night, patrons will be treated to a five-course African-themed dinner, along with a sampling of wines from Nyamudoka’s own Kumusha Wines, a winery in South Africa. Attendees will hear Nyamudoka’s remarkable journey from Zimbabwe to become one of the most acclaimed sommeliers in South Africa.
But the “taste” of Africa that attendees will experience goes beyond the culinary, and will also feature the art, music and storytelling of local author Kobrenski, who spent nearly two decades traveling to West Africa.
Kobrenski has written and illustrated several books about the music and culture of the region, and has just published his third book, titled “Finding the Source,” which is a gripping personal memoir of his time living in remote villages along the Niger River in West Africa.
After dinner, Kobrenski will be joined on stage by pianist Tom Robinson and drummer Tim Gilmore. Kobrenski will perform on the kamale ngoni, a 10-string African harp and the Fula flute, an enchanting three-holed flute from Guinea.
“The music is a combination of traditional West African and contemporary jazz,” said Kobrenski, who studied music extensively in Africa, but has a jazz background. “I think we’ve created a pretty unique sound. People are always fascinated by the instruments.”
The event will take place in the Public House’s newly remodeled building at the top of Page Hill, which affords stunning views of the Sandwich Range. The Public House has long offered its idyllic setting for wedding events but wanted to open its doors to a broader public.
“We wanted to create a restaurant and pub setting that was both elegant and rustic,” says owner Debra Guecia Franchi. “And of course, we wanted to offer a top-notch dining experience.”
To achieve that end, Franchi has brought on chef Gregg Grant to oversee the kitchen operations. Grant was thrilled by the opportunity to bring his culinary expertise to Tamworth, and the Taste of Africa event was an opportunity to do something a bit different.
“I’ve always loved preparing foods from around the world, so an African-themed dinner was a chance to dazzle people’s taste buds with gourmet versions of dishes you’d find in different parts of Africa.”
The menu for the night showcases traditional favorites from around the African continent, with dishes from Guinea, South Africa, Ghana, Tunisia, and Morocco. Grant will also prepare a vegan and nut-free version of a West African “peanut” stew called Maafe.
During the evening, Kobrenski will share stories from his African travels, and read from his latest book, “Finding the Source”. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Dave and view his art, hand-made instruments, and copies of his books, which will be available for purchase and signing after the show.
Tickets for the event are $100, and include dinner, wine tasting, and concert.
A portion of proceeds benefits KenyaRelief, a nonprofit organization that operates a medical/surgical clinic, orphanage, and a school in southwestern Kenya.
Dr. Lauren Frye of Memorial Hospital in North Conway is leading a team of providers and clinicians to Kenya this December. Funds raised at the event will help with the building of a new and much-need Maternal/Child Health Unit for the region.
Advance tickets are recommended due to limited space. Tickets and more information are available at africawinedine.com
More information about Kobrenski’s music, art, and books can be found at davekobrenski.com
