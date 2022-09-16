TAMWORTH — The new Public House on Page Hill in Tamworth will be hosting local musician, author and artist Dave Kobrenski, along with Zimbabwean winemaker Tinashe Nyamudoka, for a special evening of tastes, sights and sounds from the African continent on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The “Taste of Africa” event, which benefits KenyaRelief, a nonprofit organization in southwestern Kenya, will be unique in that it combines dinner with a wine tasting, an art show, a concert, and even a book signing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.