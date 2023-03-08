CONWAY — Together with its community partners, and many generous businesses and individual donations, STAY MWV granted the 2022 Student Loan Assistance Program award to one of the region’s young professionals.
Similar to a scholarship given to high school students as they enter college, this program assists young folks who are living and working here after college with payments toward their student loans. Join them in congratulating Frank Thompson on his commitment and contributions to our community.
Thompson grew up in Jackson and was a graduating member of the Kennett High School Class of 2016. He graduated from College of the Holy Cross in 2020 with a double major in Russian and international studies. He currently works at the Echo Group in Conway as a tech support specialist.
Thompson loves hiking in the summer, and in the winter spends time cross-country and backcountry skiing. He is an active member of the local theater company M&D Productions, performing at the historic Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway.
He joins the prestigious ranks of previous awardees — all young folks in our region working as teachers, psychologists, real estate agents, restaurant workers, non-profit employees and more. He is extremely grateful for the opportunity STAY MWV is giving him.
“STAY MWV is doing a wonderful thing for the young workers in our valley, and each award they give will see immediate dividends in the community, Thompson said. “The $2,500 from the Student Loan Assistance Program will be put toward one of my loans with a 5.05 percent interest rate. In short, this $2,500 award will save me over $3,600 in loan payments over the next five years, something I will be eternally grateful for.”
Through this program, STAY MWV honors the wide range of young folks who work to make the Valley a little more special each day. To date, they have provided $72,500 in assistance to 40 individuals throughout Mt. Washington Valley.
The 2023 Student Loan Assistance Program application period will be open from March 1-April 7. Head to staymwv.com for more information. For questions or contributions to the efforts, contact staymwv@gmail.com.
