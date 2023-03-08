Frank Thompson

Frank Thompson grew up in Jackson and attended Kennett High School.(COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Together with its community partners, and many generous businesses and individual donations, STAY MWV granted the 2022 Student Loan Assistance Program award to one of the region’s young professionals.

Similar to a scholarship given to high school students as they enter college, this program assists young folks who are living and working here after college with payments toward their student loans. Join them in congratulating Frank Thompson on his commitment and contributions to our community.

