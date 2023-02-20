CONWAY — The New England Ski Museum invites the public to attend an open house on Friday, Feb. 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the museum’s Eastern Slope Branch in North Conway to celebrate the opening of new exhibits and new features designed for children.
Attendees can view and experience a new ski-themed play area for youngsters, kid-focused photos and new photo-op stations where visitors can snap selfies and Instagrammable images with museum attractions like a Skimobile car, a Wildcat gondola, a vintage Snurfer and a replica of a climbing route to Tuckerman Ravine.
Also highlighted will be a new exhibit on cross-country skiing and a display recognizing the accomplishments of the Civilian Conservation Corps of the 1930s and ’40s.
The event will feature Bavarian-themed finger foods and treats, beer and wine, and winter spirits tastings created by North Conway’s Cathedral Ledge Distillery.
The museum also is offering 10 percent off items purchased in its gift shop during the event.
Admission to the open house is $5 for adults. Children are admitted free.
“We look forward to seeing friends old and new as we highlight new touches at the museum and celebrate the ski season,” said Tim Whiton, executive director of the New England Ski Museum. “We invite folks to come on out and join us for a fun evening in North Conway.”
The non-profit New England Ski Museum collects, conserves, and exhibits elements of ski history for the purposes of research, education, and inspiration. With locations in Franconia Notch and North Conway, N.H., the museum is dedicated to preserving the future of skiing’s past.
