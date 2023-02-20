CONWAY — The New England Ski Museum invites the public to attend an open house on Friday, Feb. 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the museum’s Eastern Slope Branch in North Conway to celebrate the opening of new exhibits and new features designed for children. 

Attendees can view and experience a new ski-themed play area for youngsters, kid-focused photos and new photo-op stations where visitors can snap selfies and Instagrammable images with museum attractions like a Skimobile car, a Wildcat gondola, a vintage Snurfer and a replica of a climbing route to Tuckerman Ravine.

