BRIDGTON, Maine – The Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, located at 121 Main St. in Bridgton, will open for its 2022 season on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. Masks will still be required. Hours of operation will be Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (last tour at 3:30 p.m.)
The new exhibit for the 2022 season will be "You Can Get There From Here: Itinerancy and Travel in the 19th Century." This exhibit provides an overview on the key element of travel in the 19th century, with a focus on Rufus Porter’s journeys and how he likely got from place to place.
Closing day for the 2022 season will be Oct. 8.
Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for students, and children age 15 and under are admitted free. There is no charge to visit the museum’s well-stocked gift shop.
Founded in 2005, the Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity highlights the history of a remarkable 19th century New Englander, Rufus Porter (1792-1884).
Porter is well-known in the folk art community for his landscape murals and miniature portraits; however, Porter was more than just a painter. He was the founding publisher and editor of the magazine Scientific American as well as inventor, writer, teacher and more.
The museum is dedicated to capturing and sharing with the public Porter’s uniquely American blend of creativity, ingenuity, practicality, and energy by exploring the world and era in which he lived and worked.
