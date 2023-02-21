OSSIPEE — Rotary International, founded in 1905, is a worldwide charitable organization whose goals are humanitarian service, high ethical standards, and the promotion of international goodwill and peace.
Approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 32,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas.
The Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley seeks to identify and encourage men and women who embody Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self” to continue their education in preparation for, or to supplement, a career. For 2023, scholarship awards will be for one year each with the amount (up to $1,000 each) and number determined by a review of qualifications and need. Applicants must reside in one of the towns served by the Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley (Ossipee, Freedom, Effingham, Madison and Tamworth).
Applications are available through the Guidance/Counseling Departments at Kingswood Regional High School and Kennett High School as well as Carroll County Adult Education and on the Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley’s website: ossipeerotary.org. All information must be mailed to: The Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley, PO Box 888, Center Ossipee, NH 03814 and received by April 30, 2023. For more information please contact: stevethurston62@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.