STRATFORD — The town of Stratford is completing some energy efficiency and renewable energy projects at its municipal buildings designed to both save it money and reduce its carbon footprint.
The work has been undertaken with the assistance of Melissa Elander, the North Country Energy Circuit Rider. Elander was hired in 2019 as part of a pilot program of Clean Energy NH, funded by a three year grant from the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund. Since being hired, Elander has worked with municipalities and schools through Coos County and northern Grafton County.
The Stratford select board received a USDA Rural Development Community Facilities grant to complete high efficiency LED upgrades at the town hall and fire station and install a 20-kilowatt solar array on the roof of the Town Hall. The town is also receiving incentives from Eversource to complete the LED upgrades.
In total, Elander said the lighting projects combined with the solar array are expected to save 22,185 kWh per year, which is equivalent to offsetting 34,581 pounds of carbon dioxide. The solar array is expected to save $37,994 over the next 25 years.
The solar array at the town hall is the first phase of a 2-phase project to offset 100 percent of the municipal electricity use. The second phase will include a roughly 50-kilowatt ground mounted solar array at the transfer station.
In addition to upgrading the lighting and installing a solar array, Elander said energy audits have been completed at the town hall, fire station and library. The energy audits at the fire station and library use funding from Eversource while the town hall audits are covered by Community Development Finance Authority grant funding. The weatherization upgrades have been completed at the Library and are in process at the town hall and fire station.
