Michael Anthony “Mikey V” Venditti sang his last rendition of “My Way” on July 7, 2020, from complications of pancreatitis, or as Mikey V would say “The Panc."
He was born on Dec. 13, 1956, in Providence, R.I. to Vincenzo and Frances Venditti. He moved to Warwick, R.I.,and graduated from Pilgrim High School, then went on to graduate from Bryant University with a degree in … well, we still don’t know. After college, Mikey moved to Boston to begin working as a software installer. He then started traveling up to the Mount Washington Valley on weekends with the McGuinn Family to ski at King Pine.
During this time, he met lifelong friends John and Ellen Macdonald, who talked him into working at a ski camp for one week. This, as John said, “lit the fire” for Mikey to move north permanently. John and Ellen fell so hard for our dear Mikey, they invited him to join their family by becoming the godfather to their son Danny.
He was a lyrical genius, self-proclaimed professional bowler, mediocre Golden Tee player and he tried hard at real golf, or maybe not! Mikey was an avid skier and loved Mountain Meisters. He loved all things sports-related and every year he tried his best to win at fantasy football.
He never missed the opportunity to dress up for a theme party and was always the first one on the dance floor, showing off his killer dance moves. He loved every microphone he ever met, from calling bingo to karaoke and last but certainly not least, reciting his infamous Christmas limericks, which were the highlight of the party.
He loved traveling all over and spending time with family and friends. He always had epic tan lines from his trips to Florida that he was compelled to show maybe more than we all wanted, and who could forget his love of wearing shorts year-round.
The best word to describe Mikey is talented! His singing and dancing weren’t always the best, but they were ALL MIKEY V! His superpower was making everyone laugh and smile, along with his signature combination laugh/snort. His sense of humor was unforgettable, and he would often make himself start laughing (snort and all) before everyone else.
Mikey also had an unmatched knowledge of all music and useless trivia/facts. This made him the perfect teammate for trivia and he often came up with some colorful, sometimes brilliantly inappropriate team names.
Mikey V had so many signature quotes like “who’s a pretty girl?” and “falling.” There are too many to list, but let us all remember our fondest Mikey V quote and recite it for years to come with the memories attached. Mikey will be loved and remembered by all that knew him.
Mikey V was survived by his sister Dolores Levasseur (Venditti); sister-in-law Jane Venditti (Stouffer); predeceased by sister Palma Venditti; and predeceased by brother Vincent Venditti. He was also survived by nieces Karen James (Levasseur) and husband Michael, abd Michelle Falvey (Levasseur, Jyl Venditti; nephew Craig Venditti and wife Alysia; great niece Madison Falvey; great nephews Jacob Morgan and wife Becky, and Josh Morgan and wife Heather; great-great nieces Mackenzie Morgan and Hailey Morgan; great-great nephews Caleb Morgan, Ryan Morgan and Miles Morgan; and his beloved dog Bella.
Mikey V’s family wishes to postpone a celebration of life until the current COVID situation allows us to do it correctly and safely — leave it to Mikey to leave us during a pandemic to complicate things. We will update everyone on when there will be a celebration of life. In the meantime, we ask that on July 17th at 5 p.m. you gather with friends wherever you are and raise a glass for Mikey V. Please post pictures or videos of your toasts to the ‘In Memory of Michael Venditti’ Facebook page and continue to post pictures and share memories.
As Mikey would say, “don’t send me flowers.” Please donate to the Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation at: www.jensfriends.org
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.