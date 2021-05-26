PINKHAM NOTCH — The 60th Northeast Delta Dental Mt. Washington Road Race will take place June 19 and 20, with the proceeds to benefit Coos County Family Health Services.
Organizers are hoping that 2021 race proceeds and fund raising will allow for a larger than normal contribution to Coos County Family Health Services, the primary beneficiary of non-profit donations given by sponsors and the Mt. Washington Auto Road. The goal is to raise at least $25,000 in 2021.
As a result of the 2020 Mt. Washington Road Race being canceled, the Coos County Family Health Services donation was smaller than usual. Thanks to the sponsorship of Northeast Delta Dental, a donation was still made in 2020 to Coos County Family Dental.
With only 200 open registration slots available for the 2021 race due to holdovers from 2020, new registrants were asked to pay the usual registration fee and fundraise an additional $100 as a direct donation to CCFHS.
Coos County Family Health Services is a non-profit, community based organization with a mission to bring quality health, dental, and social services to the rural area surrounding the Mt. Washington area regardless of income or insurance status. For more, go to coosfamilyhealth.org.
Sponsored by Northeast Delta Dental, the race ascends the Mt. Washington Auto Road from Pinkham Notch to the 6,288-foot summit of Mt. Washington.
Making this race especially enticing to runners from around the world is the unrelenting grade, Mt. Washington’s famously high winds, precipitation and unpredictable temperatures.
Prizes include $1,000 apiece for the first male and female finishers, smaller cash prizes for the next five men and women and the top three male and female masters (over 40), prizes for the first male and female finishers from New Hampshire, and a $5,000 bonus for setting a new course record.
The women's race will be Saturday, June 19, and the men's race will be Sunday, June 20. Men running on Saturday will not be eligible for prizes or awards.
On both days of this modified race weekend, the Auto Road will be closed to the public until 1 p.m.
For more on the race, go to mt-washington.com/mount-washington-road-race. For more on the Mt. Washington Auto Road or Great Glen Trails, call (603) 466-3988 or email info@mt-washington.com.
