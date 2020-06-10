CONWAY — Over the past several years, Mt. Washington Valley Eaters & Growers (MWVEG) has been working hard to connect consumers with local food options in the greater Mt. Washington Valley.
Their latest effort includes the 2020 edition of the Local Farm Guide and a new website where eaters can connect with growers in the region. Both resources free and available to the public.
“New Hampshire residents and visitors alike are showing unprecedented interest in local food, and these two resources are a great opportunity for folks to connect with local farms and their products,” said Jesse Wright of MWVEG and the NH Association of Conservation Districts.
The 2020 Farm Guide is the latest edition of the publication. which was spearheaded many years ago by the Carroll County Farm Bureau and the UNH Cooperative Extension.
The booklet is a grassroots marketing effort to help consumers know where their local farms are and what products they have available. The booklet is available online and in select locations throughout the MWV.
MWVEG’s new website, funded in part by a USDA Rural Business Development Grant through the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust and designed by local marketing firm Drive Brand Studio, aims to bring the same type of information to the public on a wider scale.
The website targets consumers who are looking to find local food near them. Users can search for a specific local product — say, eggs — and find out what farms in the valley offer eggs for sale.
Chefs also can use the website as a tool to seek out new local farms from which to purchase.
There is also a bounty of information on Farmers’ Markets, CSA opportunities and Pick-Your-Own operations, as well as restaurants that currently source from participating local farms.
Check out the new website at mwveg.com, where you can also see a copy of the 2020 Farm Guide.
For more information or to get involved, email emailMWVEG@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.