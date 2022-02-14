Competitors representing Mount Washington Valley Skating Club in the Snowflake Skate Competition last month are adults Claudia Shilo, Lisa Nicholson and Jeni Wilder. Child competitors included Holly Pierce, Amelia Barboza, Sativa Hoeflich, Avena Hoeflich and Sophia Goodwin. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — With the Winter Olympics in full swing, interest in figure skating is on the rise.
Mount Washington Valley Skating Club Director Allyn Roberts says that skating clubs do see a spike in interest in skating lessons following the Winter Olympics.
“Many club members report that they began taking lessons and participating in competitions following previous Winter Olympics," she said.
Eight Mount Washington Valley Skating Club members of varying ages and abilities entered 19 events at the Snowflake Skate Competition hosted at Family Ice Center in Falmouth, Maine, on Jan. 30.
“Our skaters brought home 11 gold medals, five silver medals, two bronze medals and one team gold medal. Most importantly, our skaters had fun and developed their competitive skills,” said Roberts.
“We are so proud of all our skaters; all are continuing instruction to prepare for additional figure skating tests and competitions so there will be more medals to come.”
Mount Washington Valley Skating Club is accepting new students wishing to learn to skate or to work on skills development. Offerings include Basic, Learn to Skate for Hockey, Freeskate and Adult lessons.
New classes will start at 4:45 p.m. on Sundays beginning on March 6. The link for enrollment is online at the club’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mtskating.
Options for competition and testing preparation will also be offered on Sunday and free skate sessions will be available on Wednesdays. All lessons are held at the Ham Ice Arena, 87 West Main St. in Conway Village.
The Mount Washington Valley Skating Club is Mt. Washington Valley's resource for learning how to skate and advancing in the sport of skating. Past student skaters have taken what they have learned through club skating lessons onto local, regional, national, and collegiate levels of skating competition.
Additional information is available at facebook.com/mtskating with a link to their GoMotion site, or by calling (603) 998-4329.
