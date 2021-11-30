NORTH CONWAY — Join the Mount Washington Valley Community Band in North Conway's Schouler Park on Sunday December 5 for some holiday tunes at 3:30p.m.
Although the band wasn't able to present its annual Christmas Concert this year, it is inviting the public to attend an "old-fashioned Christmas Carol Sing-a-Long" at the gazebo in the park. The band will perform many holiday classics like "Jingle Bells," "Joy to the World," and "Silent Night."
Attendees are encouraged to dress festive (but warm!) and to bring a candle to join in the fun.
