flag

Wooden American flags will be some of the items for sale at the craft fair. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Memorial Day Weekend Craft Fair is returning to Schouler Park in North Conway in front of the Conway Scenic Railroad Station, at 1 Norcross Circle in North Conway.

The times are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days: Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

