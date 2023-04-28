emma

Emma Whigham, John Fuller Elementary School first grader, scrapes spongy moth eggs as part of the schoolwide spongy moth egg collection project that the school did April 17-21 as part of their Earth Day project. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Although Easter was a few weeks earlier, John H. Fuller Elementary students held a different kind of egg hunt in honor of Earth Day.

According to teacher Lara Masse, over the course of last week, “students removed spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth) caterpillar eggs from trees in Whitaker Woods, and learned about the impact spongy moth caterpillars have on our New Hampshire forests.”

