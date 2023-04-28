CONWAY — Although Easter was a few weeks earlier, John H. Fuller Elementary students held a different kind of egg hunt in honor of Earth Day.
According to teacher Lara Masse, over the course of last week, “students removed spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth) caterpillar eggs from trees in Whitaker Woods, and learned about the impact spongy moth caterpillars have on our New Hampshire forests.”
She described how the students made newspaper cones for collecting eggs and scraped the cottony egg masses from trees.
“Each spongy moth egg mass contains up to 1,000 caterpillar eggs, so this is a highly effective and eco-friendly way to destroy them and help stop the deforestation,” said Masse.
The paper collection cones were burned last Friday, April 21, at the school in a small contained fire on the blacktop.
“The collection envelopes can easily be dropped into woodstoves and burned. Alternatively, eggs masses can be soaked in soapy water for a few days to destroy them,” said Masse.
The students were asked to help spread the word to their families and community, and help show them how to protect their own properties with this method.
According to the University of New Hampshire, the spongy moth was introduced into North America from Asia and Eurioe in 1869 when specimens were accidentally released in Medford, Mass.
Spongy moth is an outbreak pest and can remain at low levels for several years and then numbers can rise every few years, according to UNH. Unless areas are actively monitored even moderate populations can exist unnoticed.
Although these cycles are influenced by numerous factors, the low populations in New Hampshire in recent years generally are believed to be the result, at least in part, of a disease caused by the fungus, Entomophaga maimaiga.
More details from UNH:
-- Females are mostly white with a wingspread of 2 inches; males are light tan to dark brown with a wingspread of 1½ inches. Females are flightless; males are good fliers and are often seen flying about in large numbers. Moths are found from early July through August. They do not feed on foliage; it's the caterpillars that do the damage.
-- Egg masses are buff-colored, velvet-textured, and 1½ inch by ¾ inch. Clusters are mostly deposited on tree trunks and branches, but can also be found on stone walls, furniture, houses, and cars.
-- Caterpillars are brown-black and hairy, with six pairs of red dots and five pairs of blue dots on the back when mature. Full-grown larvae are 2 inches long.
-- The female moth deposits her egg mass of 300-500 eggs in July-August. The eggs overwinter on trees, rocks, stumps, in crevices, and on buildings. The eggs hatch in May and tiny larvae (caterpillars) spin fine silken threads that help them wind-disperse.
The larvae feed until late-June or early-July and pupate. In 10-14 days, adult moths emerge from the pupal stage. The male moths fly to the flightless females, usually on tree trunks, and mate.
-- Spongy moth caterpillars prefer oaks, apples, birches, poplars, and willows. Less preferred species are ashes, maples, cherries, elms, beeches and softwoods. But they will feed on many kinds of plants once the preferred trees in an area or stand are defoliated.
According to UNH foresters, New Hampshire red oaks tend to be resilient, perhaps because repeated outbreaks lead to natural selection of resistant trees. In a study by the author after the 1981 outbreak, average red oak mortality for trees with a diameter at breast height (DBH) of 10 inches or greater was only 6 percent.
However, this is an average and some stands received greater mortality. Better sites sometimes have higher mortality because they often have more insects and diseases to act as secondary invaders. Also, dry, shallow sites, “select” for hardy trees that are more capable of withstanding defoliation.
In a typical outbreak cycle in New Hampshire, a susceptible oak stand will receive one year of light (1-30 percent) to moderate (31-30 percent) defoliation and one-to-two years of heavy defoliation (61-100 percent).
Based on UNH’s studies, the first year of light defoliation reduces annual growth an average of 29 percent; the first year moderate defoliation reduced growth about 40 percent; in the second year (heavy defoliation) growth is reduced about 50 percent; in the third year (heavy defoliation) growth is reduced 75 percent compared to “normal” pre-defoliation growth rates.
After the outbreak, trees will increase annual growth during each year of the recovery until normal growth rates are attained. Healthy stands recover to normal growth within two-to-three years after the last defoliation. Highly stressed stands may take up to 10 years to recover.
For more, go to extension.unh.edu/resource/spongy-moth-fact-sheet.
