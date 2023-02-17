JACKSON — Lent arrives next week. Will you celebrate with us? We believe that delight and joy are as holy as spiritual practices that call us to shared meals, prayer and contemplation.
Did you know that Mardi Gras festivities have roots in celebrations that take place prior to Ash Wednesday? Once Lent begins, people practice solemn spiritual traditions which often include fasting, giving, prayer and service. Mardi Gras parties take place in many parts of the world until Ash Wednesday. Famously, New Orleans is home to parades, krewes, cuisine, costumes and jazz. The last hurrah of masks, music and merriment comes to a crescendo next Tuesday,
In our corner of the world, we’re celebrating with free live music, crepes, costumes, friends and fun in the Parish House at Jackson Community Church. Some folks may also opt for the jazz concert at the Majestic Theatre in Conway with Heather Pierson.
Traditionally, households made wonderful pastries during the Mardi Gras season. Then the community served pancakes to use up household fats and oils before the start of fasting. In Jackson, you’ll be able to eat crepes!
The last day of Mardi Gras is also known as Pancake Tuesday. For this Mardi Gras on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Jackson Community Church is reviving the tradition with a twist: crepes! We’re offering a mixture of sweet and savory crepes to share with friends and neighbors. All are welcome!
Once Lent starts on Ash Wednesday, people engage in the season of preparation for Easter. Many households and parishes adopt austerity in their meals and diets, including fasting.
On Tuesday, we’re also enjoying music by local musician and teacher Wayne Peabody. He’s joined by members of his Tir Na Nog Musical Society — the youngest will be 9 years old. They play guitars, banjos and stringed instruments. We encourage people to dress up. Bring your own bling or borrow some of ours. Masks and beads are available.
Of course, walk-ins are always welcome if your plans change. This event is free and open to all. Donations are always welcome.
The following day, Ash Wednesday, is the beginning of Lent. Jackson Community Church marks it by giving out blessings and ashes.
You can find Ashes to Go at different locations: 8-10 a.m. at J-Town Deli; 10:15-11:30 a.m. at Autumn Nomad bakery; noon-1:30 p.m. at McSheffrey’s Up North in Glen; 2-4 p.m. at Jackson Community Church sanctuary; and probably 4:15-5:30 p.m. at the Red Parka in Glen. We’ll also hold a local 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday service.
Please come celebrate Mardi Gras with us. Or find us for a quiet moment of connection on Ash Wednesday!
