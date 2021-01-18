The Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center would like to pass on a message from the Metropolitan Opera for their "Live in HD" series patrons:
The Metropolitan Opera regrets to inform you that they have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the entirety of the 2020–21 season based on the advice of health officials who advise the Met and Lincoln Center.
Because of the many hundreds of performers who are required to rehearse and perform in close quarters and because of the company’s large audience, it was determined that it would not be safe for the Met to resume until a vaccine is widely in use, herd immunity is established, and the wearing of masks and social distancing is no longer a medical requirement.
Health officials have said this will likely take at least five to six months after a vaccine is initially made available. They want nothing more than to get back to creating operatic magic as only the Met can, but the safety of their company and the audience they serve must come first.
In the meantime, they are pleased to be able to announce the Met’s 2021–22 season, will open Sept. 7, 2021, with the Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s "Fire Shut up in my Bones" — the first opera by a Black composer to be performed at the Met.
On a more positive note, the Lake Region & Fryeburg Area Adult Education catalog will be available in a virtual format. Their website houses their online catalog and all of their programming information. This will be the only way to search, register, and find out about their services. There will be no print catalog in your mailboxes.
This milestone decision is mostly financial, but we are all in a time where remote and virtual "everything" has become the direction we are all moving towards. It makes good business sense to have a catalog format that allows them to add classes, change dates, and reach folks with current and up-to-date information about their programming.
The classes you see in their catalog are offered in both a virtual and live format. They will be following all CDC guidelines for live classes to assure students and staff members are safe in their school. If you are interested in teaching a class, please feel free to contact them.
If you want to take a class, you can call, email, or register on their website at lakeregion.fryeburg.maineadulted.org. Please call their office at (207) 627-4291 if you can answer any questions.
For those of you who love Groundhog Day, the 135th celebration will take place virtually this year on Feb. 2. Punxsutawney Phil will be making his prediction; however, his fans will have to watch from the comfort and safety of their own homes.
Gobbler's Knob Got Talent is usually a Talent Competition that takes place of the course of the Groundhog Day Celebration. This year they are bringing it to you virtually. Even though they will not have a crowd at Gobbler's Knob this year, there will be lots of great contests and ways to participate on the day Phil predicts whether winter will stay with us for another six weeks or not. Check it all out at groundhog.org.
If ground-hog day was bright and fair,
The beast came forth, but not to stay;
His shadow turned him to his lair,
Where six weeks more, he dormant lay
Secure in subterranean hold —
So wondrous weatherwise was he —
Against six weeks of ice and cold,
Which, very certain, there would be ...
— H.L. Fisher, "Popular Superstitions," Olden Times: or, Pennsylvania Rural Life, Some Fifty Years Ago, and Other Poems, 1888
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.