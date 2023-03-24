NEWRY, Maine — Danielle Foster (Advanced EMT) and Fryeburg (Maine) Rescue Chief Steve Goldsmith (EMT) recently attended an awards ceremony that honored Foster and Fryeburg Rescue for a Junior Rescue recruitment video that Foster put together showing potential members what Junior Rescue can offer.
Nominated by the Western Maine Firefighters Association, Foster, who has been with Fryeburg Rescue for four years, and Goldsmith, who has been chief for 20 years, were presented with the award at the Annual Maine Fire Chiefs Association Joint Professional Development Conference in Newry, Maine, on March 22.
The award reads:
"The Maine Fire Protection Services Commission Best Practices Award was first established by the Fire Commission in 2002 to highlight individual fire rescue departments, agencies, organizations, communities and others within Maine who show initiative and creativity; develop, adopt and improve the best ideas; and encourage and support safety and health for emergency responders in Maine.
"It is with great pleasure that the Fire Commission has selected its Best Practice Awardee for 2022-2023 to: Danielle Foster and Fryeburg Rescue for the design, creation, and implementation of a new recruitment video for their Junior Rescue program."
