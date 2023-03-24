foster

Fryeburg Rescue Advanced EMT Danielle Foster shows off the commendation and plaque she and Fryeburg Rescue received. (COURTESY PHOTO)

NEWRY, Maine — Danielle Foster (Advanced EMT) and Fryeburg (Maine) Rescue Chief Steve Goldsmith (EMT) recently attended an awards ceremony that honored Foster and Fryeburg Rescue for a Junior Rescue recruitment video that Foster put together showing potential members what Junior Rescue can offer.

Nominated by the Western Maine Firefighters Association, Foster, who has been with Fryeburg Rescue for four years, and Goldsmith, who has been chief for 20 years, were presented with the award at the Annual Maine Fire Chiefs Association Joint Professional Development Conference in Newry, Maine, on March 22.

