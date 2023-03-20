olson

Ken Olson of Jackson has donated his professional papers to his alma mater, the University of Maine. (JUDITH HIESTER PHOTO)

JACKSON — Conservationist Ken Olson of Jackson has donated his professional papers to the Fogler Library at the University of Maine in Orono, Maine, complementing materials the state’s largest library holds relating to the environment, resource conservation and policy

Olson is a 1968 graduate of the university, where he was a Senior Skull and captained the varsity soccer team. At age 24, he became the youngest person ever to run the Appalachian Mountain Club’s combined Hut System, Pinkham Notch Camp and Saco River campgrounds, and direct its White Mountain search-and-rescue operations.

