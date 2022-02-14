CONWAY — The Mountain Garden Club is pleased to remind students and families of the opportunity to apply for scholarships for the upcoming academic year. To be considered for this award, students must be pursuing studies in some aspect of environmental science, environmental technology, forestry, horticulture, agriculture, or related fields.
For the current academic year of 2021-22, the club was pleased to award $6,000 in scholarships, and looks forward to doing the same for upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
The Mountain Garden Club is dedicated to promoting horticultural education, civic beautification, and conservation through volunteerism throughout the Mount Washington Valley. The Mountain Garden Club established this scholarship program with the intent of encouraging post-secondary education in plant science disciplines such as Horticulture, Agriculture, Forestry, Environmental Science, Land Management and other related fields of study.
The scholarship program was named in memory of Alice T. Madden, a lifetime member, who was dedicated to assisting the youth of the Mount Washington Valley pursue a higher education in any of the “green” educational disciplines.
Any graduating high school senior, with plans to enroll in these disciplines, or a post-secondary student, presently pursuing a course of instruction in these disciplines, who resides in the geographic area served by the Mountain Garden Club is encouraged to apply for this scholarship regardless of race, creed or gender.
The Mountain Garden Club Scholarship Selection Committee will award scholarships from the qualifying applications received. Financial need, academic achievement and interest in the stated field of study will be some of the criteria used to determine the awarding of these scholarships.
When a student is reapplying for a scholarship whether the applicant is, or is not, a previous scholarship winner, a new updated application must be submitted.
Deadline for the applications is March 31. All interested students who are considering a career in the above areas are encouraged to apply. Aspiring students can access the application on the Mountain Garden Club website mountaingardenclub.org.
Also, information is available in the guidance office at Kennett High School Fryeburg Academy.
Applications should be printed and mailed to: Mountain Garden Club Chairperson, P.O. Box 913, North Conway, NH 03860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.