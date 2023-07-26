catwolf

CATWOLF consists of (from left, Moselle Spiller, Cat Wolf and Moa Hedegaard. (SUE WOLF PHOTO)

MANCHESTER — Conway group CATWOLF will be featured on tonight’s “N.H. Chronicle Summer Songest” at 7 p.m. on WMUR-Channel 9.

“Chronicle“ will air a performance and interview of the trio in their practice space in town.

