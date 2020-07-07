FRYEBURG, Maine — A book signing will be held on Saturday, July 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds by the Main Office to present a new book entitled “History and Memories of North Fryeburg, Maine and Fryeburg Harbor” written by Diane L. Jones of North Fryeburg and published by the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society in Bethel, Maine.
Randall H. Bennett, recently retired executive director of the MBHS, copy-edited her book, and William F. Chapman, librarian and archivist at the MBHS, formatted the book.
Jones is a native of Fryeburg and a well-known historian, former Fryeburg selectman, life member of the Fryeburg Historical Society of which she was president, director and curator over a period of 31 years, and a member of the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society.
She retired from the Fryeburg Historical Society in December 2017. She has two sons, Michael and Erlon, and three grandchildren, Hunter, Catherine and Parker Jones.
Diane began collecting photographs and written histories when she moved into the 1896 Jones Homestead in June 1969 when married Edward W. Jones.
He encouraged her to write a history of North Fryeburg, and when Ed became ill she began to write the history, thinking it would help him keep his mind on something positive and a project in which he was interested.
When he became very ill, she put the project on hold. He passed away at their home on May 13, 2019, and she didn’t work on it again until last fall when she began to take another look at it and knew Edward would be so pleased if she finished it which she did. The book is dedicated to him.
The book is full of vintage photographs, histories, memories, a collection of diaries from 1917-39 depicting everyday life of a farmer’s wife, cemetery inscriptions of the four cemeteries in the area and more. There is something for everyone in this new book.
The book is softcover, 500 pages and sells for $35. After the book signing, copies can be purchased through the author or at the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society’s gift shop or online through its website.
