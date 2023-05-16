CONWAY — If you follow Assistance Canine Training Services on social media (#actsdogs), you may have caught an occasional glimpse of Jonesy, named for The Conway Daily Sun’s Lloyd Jones.The puppy in training has been busy with her service dog training and socialization.

At the age of 21 weeks, she has learned a lot and spent a great deal of time working in public places. Over the past month, she has been spotted all around town with puppy raiser Brooke Matarese of Bartlett.

