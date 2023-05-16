CONWAY — If you follow Assistance Canine Training Services on social media (#actsdogs), you may have caught an occasional glimpse of Jonesy, named for The Conway Daily Sun’s Lloyd Jones.The puppy in training has been busy with her service dog training and socialization.
At the age of 21 weeks, she has learned a lot and spent a great deal of time working in public places. Over the past month, she has been spotted all around town with puppy raiser Brooke Matarese of Bartlett.
The training process for Jonesy starts with attending the A+ Puppy Class with ACTS Director of Canine Development Robin Crocker.
“Jonesy seems to love class,” she said. “She and Brooke are doing a great job. Jonesy excels in general manners and is very patient with Brooke as she learns how to master the clicker.”
Crocker added: “I can almost see her thinking when she is trying to figure out what Brooke wants her to do.”
During this first eight weeks of class, all the ACTS puppies are exposed to basic obedience skills like leash walking and basic commands such as sit, down and stay.
“We start teaching stay on the second week of class when the puppies are about 10 weeks old,” said Crocker. “Puppies won’t get out to experience things like doctor visits, meetings and restaurants if they can’t stay in a down position.”
Jonesy has also been taking advantage of the critical early socialization period that falls between three and 12 weeks.
“During this period, it is important to give puppies as many positive exposures or experiences as possible. It is during this time that the puppy brain is learning what is safe and what is not safe,” Crocker said. “As they get older, continued socialization is important to maintain a dog’s ability to cope with different situations.”
Matarese and Jonesy have been on numerous field trips, exposing Jonesy to different experiences. Jonesy has been spotted at the Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School, Fryeburg Fairgrounds, Memorial Hospital and Settlers Green.
Crocker said: “Her feet have touched a wide variety of surfaces including docks, grass, stairs, snow, puddles, tile, grates, metal, carpet and even surfaces that move like elevators and covered bridges that bounce a bit when cars go over them”
Jonesy is just about housebroken at this point and even knows how to ring bells to tell Matarese when she wants to go outside.
When Jonesy first learned to ring bells to go out Matarese reported, “Jonesy discovered a cool thing. If she rings the bell, someone jumps up from whatever they are doing to take her outside. And then she gets treats, too. So she rings the bell to go out a lot.”
Moving forward, Jonesy will join what ACTS calls “The Big Dog Class.”
In this class, she and Matarese will continue to learn new commands, good manners and foundation skills for service dog work. Her socialization will continue.
“Soon Jonesy will move from being allowed to visit people to a stage of training where the pups are taught to ignore strangers. It’s not quite time for that yet,” said Crocker. “We still want her to meet and enjoy as many new people as possible for right now.”
So if you are out and about, and you happen to run into Matarese and Jonesy, be sure to say hello.
“Jonesy needs to meet people of different sizes, races, sexes, ages and physical characteristics. Feel free to offer to pet Jonesy,” Crocker said. “Brooke will tell you if it is an appropriate time or not and if not, we hope you will respect that as part of the training process. Sometimes, like when she is settled in a restaurant, it’s better not to disturb her.”
ACTS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit raising service and facility dogs. For more information visit the website (assistancecanine.org) or follow on social media.
“It’s always fine to ask questions to our volunteers when you see them out working with the dogs,” Crocker said. “We thank you in advance for asking permission to pet the dogs.”
