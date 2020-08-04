Zachary Bradley, a 2016 graduate of Kennett High School, son of Ed and Gretchen Bradley of North Conway, N.H., graduated from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn., on May 10.
He graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics and actuarial science along with a minor in statistics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.