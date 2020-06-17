Lexington, Ky. — Colby M. Couture of Glen was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.
Colby Couture is a freshman majoring in elementary education and a member of the University of Kentucky hockey team.
He is the son of David and Kimberly Couture and a 2018 graduate of Kennett High School and a 2019 graduate of Bridgton Academy.
