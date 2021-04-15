Being Peace Mount Washington Valley Earth Day activities and planning are occurring online, in Mount Washington Valley school classrooms, and will culminate with live events on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22.
Ongoing in many valley school classrooms and public libraries has been the creation of Earth Day Peace Leaves. Students or library guests are encouraged to trace and cut out a leaf and to write ways that they take care of earth personally, in their home, school, community, nation or worldwide. Leaves will be collected from schools and libraries or may be delivered to Schouler Park on Earth Day.
A list of all earth-friendly ideas and acts shared on individual leaves will be posted on beingpeacemwv.org, Facebook and Instagram.
Other virtual events publicized on these sites will include: a guide to composting, a trash reduction challenge — measuring the amount of household trash created each week and attempting to reduce it — and a writing contest for students in grades 6-12.
The writing contest, divided into two divisions (grades 6-8 and grades 9-12) challenges students to compose an essay, prose, poetry or story to show their understanding of Earth Day and the connection to peace. Deadline for all submissions is this Monday, April 19 at midnght. All entries must be submitted electronically.
For more information, details of writing prompt and how to enter, visit beingpeacemwv.org, Earth Day writing contest. Prizes in each division are: first prize is $50 cash, courtesy of Kiwanis Club of MWV; second prize is a $20 gift certificate to Flatbreads, and third prize is a $10 gift certificate.
The mission of Being Peace MWV, according to its website, is to spread a “message of hope and compassion. We believe that a single action can make a difference in each individual and in the community, and that collective action can greatly impact the world. Through outreach events, our team works each day to contribute their part to peace and greater good.”
Live events on Earth Day will center in North Conway’s Schouler Park from 2:30-5 p.m. There will be an Earth Day vigil and meditation starting at 2:45 p.m.; an Earth Day Walk along sidewalks of North Conway village (make your own sign!) starting at 3:30 p.m.; a child and family-friendly Earth Day Walk around the Park, entirely on the grass at 4:15 p.m.; and closing activities (winning writing contest submissions read, brief speakers and safe departure) at 4:40 p.m. All events will require masks and proper social distancing between individuals and cohort groups.
Kennett High School student groups including Key Club and Outing Club may engage in environmental activism and cleanups around KHS, if COVID-19 protocols allow for safe participation and the return to campus by Earth Day.
Look for more information on Earth Day — Mount Washington Valley at beingpeacemwv.org /Earth Day or Facebook and Instagram pages of same title, and in a more detailed article in the Sun next week.
