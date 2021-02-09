MANCHESTER — Jessica A. Long, a politics major in the Class of 2022 from Moultonborough, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.
Saint Anselm College has released the dean's list of high academic achievers for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.
A total of 547 students representing 24 states and three countries were named.
For more information, go to anselm.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.