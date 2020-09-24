AUBURN, N.Y. — Daniel Hartley of Center Ossipee and Joseph Wasson of Ossippe
are among the 16 deserving high school students throughout the United States who have been recognized as recipients of the Goulds Water Technology 2020 Goulds Professional Dealer Association scholarship, awarding a total of $24,000 in scholarships to help students obtain higher education.
The scholarship is a resource for GPDA members and highlights the company’s support and commitment to independent dealers. Each recipient selected based on academic standing, volunteerism and leadership skills receives a $1,500 scholarship.
“An investment in these students is an investment in the future of our industry and beyond, and we are pleased to support them in their pursuit of higher education and professional development,” said Susan O’Grady, director of marketing, Building Services and Agriculture, Xylem Inc. “During a time when many students and families face financial uncertainty due to the effects of COVID-19, our scholarship helps ease budgetary strain, making higher education more attainable.”
GPDA scholarship recipients are family members of GPDA members. GPDA is a network of independent water system professionals established in 1969 and is the industry’s oldest and largest dealers association. The professional network provides independent dealers with extensive technical and product training and has graduated more than 20,000 dealers and distributors from its education center. Since its inception, the annual GPDA scholarship program has awarded more than $324,000 to 288 recipients.
To apply for the 2021 Goulds Professional Dealer Association scholarship, go to gpda.info.
Applications are open to students in the United States and Canada. To learn more about the GPDA, Goulds Water Technology and products go to goulds.com.
