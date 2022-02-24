FORT MYERS, Fla. — Abby Lyman, a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast University, was named to the dean’s list for the first semester.
Lyman is a 2020 graduate of Kennett High School. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Abby took a gap year prior to beginning her studies at FGCU. She lives in Center Conway, N.H., with her mom, brother and stepdad.
•••
BEVERLY, Mass. — Endicott College, the first college in the United States to require internships of its students, announces Ciera MacDonald, psychology and criminal justice major, of Conway, N.H., daughter of Margaret MacDonald and Matthew MacDonald; Justin Olson, accounting and finance major, of Conway, son of Marie Olson and George Olson; and Sylvie Brustin, entrepreneurship major, of North Conway, N.H., daughter of Kathleen MacPhee and Joshua Brustin, were named to its fall 2021 dean’s list.
In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
Shealyn Johnson of Brownfield, Maine, was recently named to the president’s list, with a grade point average of 3.995 at the University of Bridgeport (Connecticut).
The president’s list is the highest honor that the university bestows.
Johnson is in her first year of her studies toward a degree in nursing. She is a full-time emergency department technician at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Johnson is a 2017 graduate of Fryeburg Academy and a 2021 graduate of the University of New Haven (Connecticut) with a bachelor’s degree in paramedicine. She is also a nationally certified EMT.
