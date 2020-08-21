LEWISTON, Maine — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April 2020.
This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher.
William Davis of Fryeburg, Maine. Davis, the child of Kathleen D. Hunsicker and Calvin E. Hunsicker of Fryeburg, Maine, is a 2017 graduate of Fryeburg Academy.
They are majoring in interdisciplinary studies at Bates.
Caleb Eklund of Lovell, Maine. Eklund, the child of Eric W. Eklund and Kacey L. Eklund of Lovell, Maine, is a 2018 graduate of Fryeburg Academy.
They are majoring in physics and minoring in mathematics at Bates.
Zoe McKinney of North Conway McKinney, the child of Maury S. McKinney and Karen L. Eisenberg of North Conway, N.H., is a 2017 graduate of Kennett High School. They are majoring in psychology and minoring in education at Bates.
Brendan Donahue of Wolfeboro Falls, N.H.. Donahue, the child of David P. Donahue and Ramona A. Donahue of Wolfeboro Falls, N.H., is a 2016 graduate of Kingswood Regional High School. They are majoring in sociology and minoring in education and history at Bates.
Zoe Maguire of Lovell, Maine. Maguire, the child of Michael Maguire and Thelma Maguire of Lovell, Maine, is a 2019 graduate of Fryeburg Academy.
Bridget Tweedie of Brownfield, Maine, a 2017 graduate of Fryeburg Academy. Tweedie, the child of Peter A. Tweedie and Lauren R. Tweedie of Brownfield, Maine, is a junior majoring in biology and minoring in chemistry at Bates.
Parker Caswell of Sandwich, N.H., a 2018 graduate of Inter-Lakes Junior-Senior High School. Caswell, the child of Cole G. Caswell of Peaks Island, Maine, and Rachel Booty Bartlett and Steven A. Bartlett of Sandwich, N.H., is a sophomore majoring in geology at Bates.
Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates is internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world. Since 1855, Bates has been dedicated to educating the whole person through creative and rigorous scholarship in a collaborative residential community. Committed to opportunity and excellence, Bates has always admitted students without regard to gender, race, religion, or national origin. Cultivating intellectual discovery and informed civic action, Bates prepares leaders sustained by a love of learning and zeal for responsible stewardship of the wider world.
For more information, go to bates.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.