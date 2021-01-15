CONWAY — Get ready for another glimpse into the life of a teenager — the fifth "Anthology of Young Adult Writers, Mount Washington Valley 2019-20,” scheduled for release later this spring by Ed Fayle and writing students at Kennett High School.
Proceeds from the sale of the four current anthologies go to Jen’s Friends to the local Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation. Over the recent holidays, copies of the anthology sold like hotcakes, as well as drawing donations from the community.
Fayle and his students wanted to highlight the community outpouring of generosity, so, they took a “fun photo” in front of their writing bulletin board.
“Brianna (Boynton) stands on the right, holding a check for $250 that came to us through a great friend of young writers just before Christmas,” Fayle said, describing the photo.
“On the other side, there’s Kathryn (Hawkes), holding a check from donations totaling $360 made over the past couple of years since we published our most recent Anthology. Significant contributions came from sales to the public through our friends at White Birch Books for $60, a neighbor in Tamworth who gave $125, a grandmother in Tamworth who gave $125, and a grandfather in Conway who gave $50. We thank all of our generous donors who supported the Anthology project. We'll be sending our donation to Jen's Friends immediately.”
Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation provides financial help to cancer patients and their families in the Mount Washington Valley who are uninsured, underinsured, or financially challenged, allowing them to focus on battling cancer without worrying about the indirect financial burdens that often arise.
According to its website, the non-profit is currently assisting over 70 families in the valley.
With the anthology, Fayle and his Eagles have raised more than $1,000 for Jen's Friends. The anthologies sell for $5 at White Birch Books in North Conway, and every penny goes to Jen's Friends.
Since starting eight years ago, the book gets thicker every year.
“You won’t find any fluff in here,” Fayle said during a recent interview. “Our writers have provided an engaging, youthful collective lens for viewing our contemporary world.”
Fayle has a folder titled “Anthology," which sits in the front of the classroom and where students can submit their work if they want.
“Our mission has been to publish the fine work of talented young writers in Mount Washington Valley with a biannual literary magazine published locally through the good people at Minuteman Press,” Fayle said. “Each volume has been on sale to the public at White Birch Books. Every dime beyond our printing costs becomes a donation we make to Jen’s Friends.”
Fayle said this project began in 2012, “when our dear friend and former metals instructor at KHS, Mark Fenton, was diagnosed with Stage Four throat cancer. After a rigorous treatment program, he was diagnosed as cancer-free.
"Our initial efforts supported Fenton with a humble, yet much appreciated monetary gift, along with loads of love and support from our young writers. Including the recent donation featured here, our project has now given over $1,000 to local folks who battle cancer."
He added: “As founder and editor of our literary magazine, I also dedicate my efforts in honor of my father, Jack Fayle, of Derry, who passed due to cancer some years ago, but throughout his lifetime, he offered great support to my education and ambitions for becoming a writer and educator.”
Fayle has been amazed by the growth in the anthologies.
“I think part of why this one is bigger is because more people were willing and excited about being published and contributing to help support locals battling cancer,” he said.
Fayle added: “It’s interesting from volume to volume to volume, I get more writings about the opioid crisis. You can trace the growth and impact on families and individuals of the crisis in New Hampshire in these anthologies.”
He added: “It is great writing. I’m so proud of what these folks do. I tell them that I get angry and I get feisty when people are like, ‘Students can’t write anymore.’ I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, ever see one of these?" He held up an anthology.
The students must go through a rigorous process to be included, writing five drafts, coming up with an idea, organizing it, and editing it.
“Our motto is ‘Write your life,’ and it’s evident in there,” Fayle said. “People did that. Students can write crazy good if given the proper conditions for writing.”
In every anthology, the final piece is by Fayle. In the most recent, it is titled, “18 Things You Might Want to Know About Trying to Teach 73 Teenagers Every Day.”
Of the 267-page book, Joe Lentini, chair of the Conway School Board, said, “I am just impressed at the quality."
He added: “I’m eager to read the next one. You hear so much today about how kids can’t write, and yet I go through these, and it’s quality. Every year I’m impressed.”
On the book's dedication page, Fayle wrote: "I thank these wonderful writers. They’ve entrusted me with the privilege of delivering their stories to our neighbors. I love their work and spirit. Crafting authentic identity onto these pages, they have written with admirable skill. Without them, these anthologies can’t happen. Of course, it’s fine that several offered their writing without a name attached. Sometimes things are best shared within anonymous confidences."
