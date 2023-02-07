Kelsey Elizabeth MacMillan recently received a doctor of education with a specialization in adult education from Capella University. MacMillan and her family reside in Conway, N.H. For more information about Capella University, go to capella.edu.
Kelsey Elizabeth MacMillan earns doctorate in education
