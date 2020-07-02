FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy recently announced that Dawson Jones, Class of 2020, was named a 2020 Mitchell Scholar. He was selected from over 1,400 applicants.
The scholarship was created in honor of former Sen. George J. Mitchell and marks its 25-year anniversary this year. Mitchell Scholars exemplify the characteristics of scholarship, leadership and commitment to the community and public service that were hallmarks of Mitchell’s own selfless dedication and legacy.
On Monday, June 29, the 2020 recipients of the Mitchell Scholarship, representing more than 130 high schools from every community in Maine were announced virtually.
Each Scholar will receive a scholarship award for $10,000 to be paid in four equal installments of $2,500. In an effort to help more Maine students attain higher education, the Mitchell Institute provides scholarships for Maine students planning to attend two- and four-year degree programs at colleges both in- and out-of-state.
Once Scholars are selected, the Mitchell Institute helps them navigate college and the world beyond through personal and professional supports.
The Mitchell Institute also offers a wide array of personal, academic, and professional support programs, as well as a network of more than 3,000 Mitchell Scholars, alumni, and partners.
For more information about the Mitchell Institute, go to bit.ly/2020mitchellinstitute.
For more information about Fryeburg Academy, go to fryeburgacademy.org.
