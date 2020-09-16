FRYEBURG, Maine — The academic year at Fryeburg Academy is in full swing with in-person learning for over 450 day students and 60 resident students who hail from 16 different countries (China, Vietnam, Canada, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Spain, South Korea, Turkey, Rwanda, Ghana, Morocco, Ukraine, Cyprus, Japan/Russia, Nepal, and the United States).
Additionally, another 40 day students have opted to attend the Academy remotely, and 14 international students are participating in the academy's newly launched remote learning program, World Classroom@FryeburgAcademy.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 7, the Academy welcomed its new resident students and returning resident students, respectively. All resident students attending FA in-person were required to follow the school’s campus entry protocols that included a 14-day quarantine and COVID-19 test before participating in campus activities.
Additionally, the academy conducted its annual freshman and new student orientation day to welcome the Class of 2024 along with newly enrolled sophomores, juniors and seniors on Thursday, Sept. 3.
"Amidst the turbulence and tensions of the day, Fryeburg Academy begins its 229th year,” said Head of School Erin Mayo. “I am honored to have begun my eighth as your head of school and look forward to the return of noise and activity that signal education in motion. Together, we will balance our attention to health and safety with all that makes returning to school so compelling: learning, support, discovery, fellowship, teamwork and conversation.”
Amidst the chatter and presence of students on campus, there was also a new feel to the typical start of the academic year. Where once stood open lawns, now stand outdoor learning spaces; event tents and signage throughout the school’s campus remind community members to “socially distance and wear your mask.”
“It’s a lot different than previous years,” said senior Grace Voorhis. “But I understand why we need to wear masks. I’m just glad to be back and see my friends again.”
That same sentiment is felt by many of the Academy’s faculty who are excited to return to their classrooms for the first time since last March.
“This year, I’ll still be teaching some of my biology classes online while the majority will be in-person,” faculty member Amberley Zangari said. “I think the key to this year is to stay flexible and innovative to meet the needs of our students. Everyone, including teachers, is getting used to our new hybrid model. We’re all learning together.”
Fryeburg Academy is a private boarding and day school serving grades nine to 12 and offering a postgraduate year.
For more information, go to fryeburgacademy.org.
