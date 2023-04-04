FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy is pleased to announce that faculty member James St. Pierre was among five Maine educators named to the prestigious Department of Education’s Inaugural Class of Teacher Leader Fellows.
“Being a teacher leader means connecting and helping others connect," St. Pierre said. "It means gathering the ideas and experiences of the teachers in the state and sharing them in manageable, practical, and efficient ways. We have such a great array of professionals whose knowledge can elevate all students, so to be one of the leaders bringing them together is a privilege.”
James St. Pierre is a national board-certified teacher with 30 years of teaching experience at Fryeburg Academy. He has taught courses in English and biology and served as the English department chair.
In addition to his work at the secondary level, St. Pierre holds the position of lecturer at Granite State College and Western Maine Community College, where he has taught as an adjunct for two decades.
He holds a master’s degree in English Literature from Middlebury College and has presented at state and regional conferences regarding the medium of comics. He is married with two sons and enjoys making comics in his free time.
As part of this recognition, St. Pierre and the other Teacher Leader Fellows will provide educators across Maine with weekly updates on resources and materials, host monthly professional learning opportunities, and maintain webpages with rich and informative content.
To learn more about the Department of Education’s Inaugural Class of Teacher Leader Fellows or to receive weekly communications and monthly professional learning around civics, STEAM and/or humanities concepts, go to maine.gov/doe/home.
Fryeburg Academy is a private boarding and day school serving grades nine to 12 and offering a postgraduate year. For more information, go to fryeburgacademy.org.
