James St. Pierre-Teacher Leader Fellows

James St. Pierre, a Fryeburg Academy faculty member, is among five Maine educators named to the Department of Education’s Inaugural Class of Teacher Leader Fellows. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Academy is pleased to announce that faculty member James St. Pierre was among five Maine educators named to the prestigious Department of Education’s Inaugural Class of Teacher Leader Fellows.

“Being a teacher leader means connecting and helping others connect," St. Pierre said. "It means gathering the ideas and experiences of the teachers in the state and sharing them in manageable, practical, and efficient ways. We have such a great array of professionals whose knowledge can elevate all students, so to be one of the leaders bringing them together is a privilege.”

