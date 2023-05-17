BERLIN — The Berlin Elementary chess club enjoyed a pizza party outside the school on the High Street lawn, celebrating the end of chess club meetings for this semester. Twenty children in chess club T-shirts shared pizza and played games May 10, overseen by John Paine, student support center adviser, and Jim Couhie, paraprofessional.

Paine and Couhie provided the pizza at no cost to the school. Both said they were amazed at the number of children who signed up for the elementary school's chess club when it was started.

