From left, John Paine, student support center adviser and Jim Couhie, paraprofessional, started and oversee the Berlin Elementary School chess club. The club will continue during next school year. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Members of the Berlin Elementary School chess club gather outside the school May 10 to mark the end of the club's meetings for this school year. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
BERLIN — The Berlin Elementary chess club enjoyed a pizza party outside the school on the High Street lawn, celebrating the end of chess club meetings for this semester. Twenty children in chess club T-shirts shared pizza and played games May 10, overseen by John Paine, student support center adviser, and Jim Couhie, paraprofessional.
Paine and Couhie provided the pizza at no cost to the school. Both said they were amazed at the number of children who signed up for the elementary school's chess club when it was started.
Couhie, who usually works with third-grade students, said it all started when one of his students became bored during free time, a break from classroom learning.
“He asked me to teach him chess, so we began playing during free time and then others became curious about the game," Couhie said.
Eventually, Couhie spoke to Paine about a chess club. Soon, they had 20 boys and girls from third grade to fifth grade sign up.
“We meet once a week. Some of the more advanced kids play competitively," said Couhie. “Not every kid likes sports.”
Learning how to play chess became a necessity for Paine.
“My six-year-old grandson got a chess set so I had to learn," Paine said. “We are not chess masters by any means. We’re learning just like the kids are.”
The interest by the students surprised both coaches.
“I expected six to eight kids at most," Couhie said. “We had a waiting list for a while.”
Couhie said he and Paine have noticed how the club has pulled some kids out of their emotional shells and for others, how the game helps their students with concentration and critical thinking skills. Children played chess games with each other. Couhie said without chess club, a lot of these kids would never interact with each other, being from different academic grades.
To celebrate the ending of the chess club for this school year, Couhie and Paine pooled their own money and bought pizza for everyone.
There is no money in the school budget for this, so far, according to Paine and Couhie. They have been able to pick up all the costs. Now that the chess club has proven so popular, the two men plan on continuing it again next school year.
