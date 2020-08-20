LEWISTON, Maine — Brendan Donahue of Wolfeboro Falls graduated after majoring in sociology and minoring in education and history at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
Donahue, the child of David P. Donahue and Ramona A. Donahue of Wolfeboro Falls, is a 2016 graduate of Kingswood Regional High School.
Donahue was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society, an organization which honors graduating seniors who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or have received special nomination from the faculty for outstanding academic achievement in their junior and senior years, and who have participated in a varsity sport for a minimum of three years..
Bates College graduated 463 students from 37 states and 52 countries on May 31. Cumulatively, the Class of 2020 performed 80,000 hours of community service, exemplifying Bates' commitment to community learning and civic action.
The commencement, virtual due to the pandemic, reached more than 10,000 viewers worldwide. It featured introductory remarks by President Clayton Spencer and an address by renowned multimedia artist Vanessa German, who had been the subject of a solo exhibit at the Bates Museum of Art during the academic year. Delivering her remarks in the form of a poem, German encouraged the graduating seniors to ride "a rocketship of perseverance" into their futures.
In remarks prerecorded in her hometown of Malden, Mass., senior speaker Alexandria Onuoha paid homage to her mother, a Jamaican immigrant who raised her as a single mother. The double major passed on her mother's advice in a speech titled "Stay Strong, and Walk Like You Got Some Sense."
"Our story as a class is not perfect, but it's real," Onuoha said. "For students who have been waiting for this moment to be celebrated — especially for students of color, for first-generation students, for international students — it's more than a walk, it's a moment of victory."
