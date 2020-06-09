Zoe Grace Blakeney was born to Jason and Stephanie Blakeney on May 31, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. She joins Caitlyn, 13, Brooke, 9, Tristan, 5 and Autumn 7. The maternal grandparents are Elizabeth Cruz of Passaic, N.J. The paternal grandparents are Tom and Diane of Fryeburg, Maine.
Latest News
- Lawmakers open to redistricting proposal
- 8 new COVID deaths in N.H.; 1 new county case
- Salem man charged with attempted murder in Conway
- Jen’s Friends to hold 1st mini-golf scramble
- Wheels: Good days and bad with VW automobiles
- SAU 9 School Re-entry Committee to meet Wednesday
- Ham Foundation awards $75,000 to local food pantries
- Quick, easy, free – Tamworth site passes the test
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Devo providing the soundtrack for this moment
- White Mountain Waldorf School closing after 35 years
- 'Black Lives Matter' protest at park peaceful, plentiful
- Pair of lost hikers to be charged for rescue
- Fryeburg Police chief on leave for as long as it takes
- 'Black Lives Matter' protest draws 200 in Conway
- Obituary: Virginia Elizabeth Edick Grieb
- Larry Winefield: I'm from Mass. —cough, sneeze— excuse me, and see you soon, gov
- Prosecutors seek to admit drug use in Fallen 7 case
- Elizabeth F Kelsea: Are Conway protesters as disturbed as the thugs rioting?
Images
Videos
Commented
- Julie Webster: What's wrong with you for using short-term rentals? (6)
- Jim Shuff: George Soros is funding terrorist groups (6)
- Bicyclist struck, killed in Intervale (5)
- Judge dismisses third Market Basket lawsuit (5)
- Susan Rheault: If I could I'd dope-slap Tom and Fox media conservatives (5)
- William Marvel: Masque of the Red Death (5)
- Walter Davis: Trumpsters, dare you to defend Mother’s Day tweet (4)
- Reopening of restaurants goes well in the valley (3)
- Doug Demars: Knirk on masks is nothing more than socialist seed planting (3)
- William Marvel: Calling Toody and Muldoon (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.