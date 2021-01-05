Xander Webber Smith was born to Dale Owen Smith Sr. and Jessica Ryan of Effingham, N.H., on Dec. 31, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces. He joins Kobe Taylor Smith, Natasha Anne Smith and Dale Owen Smith Jr.
